Sam Powell excited to work under legend Sam Burgess with Super League switch confirmed

Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell says he is excited to work under England and NRL legend Sam Burgess following his move to Warrington Wolves.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year-deal.

His exit brings an end to a 15-year stint with the Warriors, having progressed through the academy ranks from the age of 16.

Sam Powell and team mates celebrate as their side defeat Catalans in the Super League Grand Final

Powell won three Grand Finals with Wigan, including featuring from the interchange bench in the 10-2 triumph over Catalans Dragons earlier in October. He started in both the 2016 and 2018 triumphs at Old Trafford, and won three League Leaders’ Shields and one World Club Challenge.

His future at the DW Stadium first came under question following the signing of ex-Leeds captain Kruise Leeming on a four-year deal, with Brad O’Neill enjoying a breakthrough campaign in 2023, nominated for Young Super League Player of the Year.

Powell finishes his career in cherry and white with 272 appearances and 42 tries.

On the move, the experienced hooker said: “It’s a massive change for me. As soon as Sam [Burgess] got in contact and said Warrington were interested I was excited about the opportunity.

“I know it’s going to be a big challenge. The quality of the squad at Warrington, and to work under Sam, is something I think is special.

“I’m looking to bring my experience and leadership to the squad and help to guide the team when I’m on the field.

“Whenever I’ve played against Warrington in the past it’s always been a great atmosphere under the lights on a Friday night. To be a part of that each week now at The Halliwell Jones Stadium is something I’m really excited about. I can’t wait to meet everyone and get started.”

Warrington director of rugby Gary Chambers commented: “Sam brings a wealth of experience with him to the club.

“He’s a quality individual who will assist in driving standards. To have a player who has achieved what he has in the game, and who was held in such high esteem at Wigan, can only prove beneficial to us at the Wolves.”

Newly appointed coach Burgess added: “Sam brings great depth to our squad and is a proven winner.