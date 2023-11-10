News you can trust since 1853
Grand Final winner Toby King receives starting number back at parent club

Wigan Warriors Grand Final winning loanee centre Toby King has received a starting shirt number upon his return to parent club Warrington Wolves for 2024.
By Josh McAllister
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:12 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 15:21 GMT
King, 27, made 31 appearances under head coach Matt Peet, scoring 12 tries and has received shirt number three back at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for the 2024 campaign - having donned the same number with Wigan.

He had been linked with another move from the Wolves to St Helens, before reports quashed the rumours.

Loanee centre Toby King celebrates Grand Final victory against CatalansLoanee centre Toby King celebrates Grand Final victory against Catalans
His impressive performances in cherry and white saw him earn his first England call-up for the mid-season fixture against France, having previously represented Ireland on the international stage.

He also featured in the end-of-season series against Tonga, before suffering an injury that forced him to miss the final clash in Leeds.

Meanwhile, Wigan academy product Matty Nicholson has been promoted to shirt number 13 – starting loose forward – with Josh McGuire having been released midway through last season following his second lengthy suspension.

