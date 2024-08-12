Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet will be forced to shake up his squad following the news that Harry Smith will face a tribunal for a Grade E striking charge.

The 24-year-old England international is facing three-to-five weeks on the sidelines after being sent off against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium.

It means the Warriors will be forced to change their halves pairing in the coming weeks, starting with Magic Weekend’s clash against rivals St Helens.

A look at Wigan's half-back options following Harry Smith's suspension blow

Adam Keighran to stand-off, Zach Eckersley to centre

Saturday’s Round 21 fixture saw Adam Keighran moved to the halves to partner Smith just before the break in a tactical change.

The 27-year-old replaced Ryan Hampshire, who started at stand-off but was taken from the field just before the break as Wigan found themselves 8-0 down after 40 minutes.

Zach Eckersley was also introduced to the action in the mid-game gamble, but it didn’t have the desired effect as Wigan only managed their only points through a consolation try from Liam Marshall in the closing exchanges.

Jack Farrimond, Ryan Hampshire or both?

If selected to play in the halves, Keighran could partner either Jack Farrimond or Ryan Hampshire, or the pair could play alongside each other in the coming weeks.

Hampshire featured in all three of the fixtures across the 10-day period, while Farrimond most recently played for the club’s reserves, picking up a 40-30 victory in the curtain-raiser at Headingley Stadium.

18-year-old Farrimond however may be called back into Super League action, with six appearances so far this season, including wins over London Broncos, Leigh Leopards and St Helens.

Farrimond and Hampshire have also played together twice this season in wins over the Broncos, and could feature once again this weekend, which could see Keighran remain in the right centre alongside Abbas Miski.

Jai Field in the halves?

Having recently made his return from a hamstring injury, superstar Jai Field could be another option for the halves in Peet’s squad.

The 26-year-old hasn’t played in the halves since last year’s Magic Weekend defeat to Catalans Dragons at St James’ Park, but does provide an option.

That move could see rising star Eckersley start at full-back at Elland Road, having impressed with every first-team opportunity the academy product has had so far this season with four tries.