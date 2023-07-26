News you can trust since 1853
Sam Tomkins reflects on his return to Wigan Warriors for Q&A session with Kris Radlinski

Former England captain Sam Tomkins returned to Wigan last week for a Q&A event in front of a live audience.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The Catalans Dragons fullback, who has announced he will retire at the end of the season, sat down with Kris Radlinski as part of the Warriors’ Loch Lomond Legends events at Robin Park Arena.

After the live event, he spoke to Wigan Today about his visit to the club and the memories he’s created throughout his career.

"It’s nice to be back, I’ve never felt like I’ve been away from Wigan for too long," he said.

Sam Tomkins during his playing days with WiganSam Tomkins during his playing days with Wigan
Sam Tomkins during his playing days with Wigan
“It’s a family orientated club and I still feel like I’m a part of it- even though I play for a rival team.

“It was nice to see things that I’ve not seen for a long time, like playing- being fast and skilful, it was a treat.

"It’s the same for any athlete, no one starts and finishes their career with same ability, you have to adapt and that’s what makes people good at what they do.

"My advice to a younger me would be keep doing what you’re doing because it all works out in the end.”

At the conclusion of the current season, Tomkins will remain with Catalans to take up a role in the club’s retention and recruitment department

"Hopefully I’ll be dragging some of Wigan’s best players over to France- that’d be nice,” he joked.

"I want Josh Charnley, George Williams- all the best people I’ve played with, I’ll be trying to convince them to have a stint in France.”

