Sam Walters and Mike Cooper to be included in Wigan's 21-man squad as Matt Peet delivers early squad news

Peet has confirmed that the 23-year-old will be included in the club’s 21-man squad to face Huddersfield Giants alongside Mike Cooper, who missed last week’s victory over Catalans Dragons due to head injury protocols.

Walters recently marked his return to the field for the club’s reserves, scoring a try in the 44-0 victory over Hull KR at Robin Park in his first game since suffering a broken collarbone during the pre-season friendly against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

Sam Walters is expected to be named in Wigan's 21-man squad to take on Huddersfield Giants

“When a player has been out for so long, particularly when they’ve not played for the club properly, you’re just happy to see them back out there,” Peet said.

“I thought he built into the game. I’ve had some good discussions with Sam this week and I think he’ll get better and better.

“Him and Mike (Cooper) will both be in the 21-man squad. Whether they’re in the 17 or not will be confirmed.”

Walters was one of most eye-catching movements during the off-season, making the switch from Leeds Rhinos following an impressive 2023 campaign at Headingley Stadium that included six tries in 17 first-team appearances.

Anticipation is growing regarding his Wigan debut, but Peet insists it’s about getting the timing right for his return to first-team action, with the reigning champions to take on Huddersfield this Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium for Super League Round 11.

“He’s a player we identified who could add something and will be a good fit for us and that hasn’t changed,” Peet continued.

“We’re all really excited to get him out there and integrate him into the team and into the club.

“I’ve got no doubt that he’ll bring something when he does, it’s just about getting the timing of that right.”

Meanwhile, Willie Isa made his first appearance at the club’s training facilities at Robin Park this week for the first time since suffering a fracture dislocation injury to his ankle against Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup.