Wigan Warriors pair ‘deserve to play Super League’ as Matt Peet confirms loan moves to Hull and Castleford

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet insists forwards Tiaki Chan and Sam Eseh ‘deserve to be playing in Super League’ with confirmation of their respective loan moves.
By Josh McAllister
Published 7th May 2024, 15:28 BST
Eseh, 20, returns to Castleford Tigers for a second time after having his initial move cut short earlier in April due to injury precaution.

The rising prop thankfully did not suffer a major setback on his hamstring and recently featured for Wigan’s reserves side in the 44-0 win over Hull KR at Robin Park.

Tiaki Chan and Sam Eseh have headed out to Hull FC and Castleford Tigers on short-term loansTiaki Chan and Sam Eseh have headed out to Hull FC and Castleford Tigers on short-term loans
Tiaki Chan and Sam Eseh have headed out to Hull FC and Castleford Tigers on short-term loans

Fellow forward Tiaki Chan has meanwhile joined Hull FC, with both deals initially two weeks.

Chan, 23, has made just two appearances since making the move from Catalans Dragons ahead of 2024 - both from the interchange bench against London and Leigh.

Discussing the moves, Wigan boss Peet said: “It’s game time, they both deserve to play Super League.

“They train really hard here, and they train to play.

“It gives them the outlet they need to get fit, but also to show what they can do and to be as best ready as they can if and when we need to call upon them.

“I’m looking forward to watching them both play in Super League.”

Eseh is yet to make his first-team debut following his move from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2024 campaign, having suffered a hamstring injury during a reserves pre-season game against Huddersfield Giants.

And Peet has predicted a bright future for the prop forward, who was named the Championship young player of the season in 2022 following loan spells with Featherstone Rovers and Barrow Raiders.

“We know what his strengths are, we see him every day in training and he’s applying himself really well,” Peet continued.

“I’m confident that he’s going to be a real success here long-term.

“He’s a young player and it’s about picking the right opportunity for him.”

Harvey Makin also continues to impress during his loan spell with London Broncos, having played every game for the capital outfit since his move at the end of March.

"It’s a great experience for him,” Peet added.

"He’s a young front-rower, it’s obviously a position where you’ve got to get those games in against big bodies and at that level (Super League) under your belt.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for him.”

