Sam Walters: Assessing Wigan Warriors back-rower's performance with third appearance in win over Castleford
Having only returned from injury earlier in May, suffering a broken collarbone against Hull in pre-season, the off-season recruit put in an 80 minute performance at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle with Wigan backing up from their record-extending Wembley win – with Walters listed as 18th man in the capital.
Also starting at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in the 19-18 victory, he was a part of another new right-edge against the Tigers that included Ryan Hampshire in the halves, with Bevan French moved to full-back to replace the injured Jai Field.
The towering back-rower worked tirelessly in defence in the opening 40, including a try-saving tackle on Innes Senior with the winger looking set to score in the corner.
He also made the most metres of any forward on the field with 123 from 19 carries, alongside 28 completed tackles.
The 23-year-old will improve as the weeks go on, with strong competition for minutes in the back-row against rising superstar Nsemba and the ever-reliable captain Liam Farrell, but there were some good signs with strong runs on Friday evening.
He also provides depth if to be utilised from the interchange bench in the future, able to play both on the edge and at front-row, having predominantly played in the latter position under Rohan Smith at Leeds Rhinos in 2023.
It was the opposite edge that had the joy on the scoresheet, with Liam Marshall crossing twice on his 150th Super League appearance in the hard-fought 10-8 victory.
Matt Peet’s side opened the scoring on seven minutes through the in-form winger before Castleford hit back through full-back Tex Hoy, with neither tries converted.
However, Rowan Milnes added two penalty conversions either side of half-time for an 8-4 lead with the support of the home crowd, while Cain Robb was sin-binned for high contact on Abbas Miski.
Marshall’s 15th try of the season was enough to ensure the two Super League points against a spirited Castleford outfit, who have shown significant signs of improvement under Craig Lingard.
