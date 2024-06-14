Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sam Walters made only his third appearance of the season for Wigan Warriors as the 2024 Challenge Cup winners came from behind to claim a 10-8 victory over Castleford Tigers.

Having only returned from injury earlier in May, suffering a broken collarbone against Hull in pre-season, the off-season recruit put in an 80 minute performance at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle with Wigan backing up from their record-extending Wembley win – with Walters listed as 18th man in the capital.

Also starting at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in the 19-18 victory, he was a part of another new right-edge against the Tigers that included Ryan Hampshire in the halves, with Bevan French moved to full-back to replace the injured Jai Field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Walters made his third appearance of the season against Castleofrd Tigers

The towering back-rower worked tirelessly in defence in the opening 40, including a try-saving tackle on Innes Senior with the winger looking set to score in the corner.

He also made the most metres of any forward on the field with 123 from 19 carries, alongside 28 completed tackles.

The 23-year-old will improve as the weeks go on, with strong competition for minutes in the back-row against rising superstar Nsemba and the ever-reliable captain Liam Farrell, but there were some good signs with strong runs on Friday evening.

He also provides depth if to be utilised from the interchange bench in the future, able to play both on the edge and at front-row, having predominantly played in the latter position under Rohan Smith at Leeds Rhinos in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the opposite edge that had the joy on the scoresheet, with Liam Marshall crossing twice on his 150th Super League appearance in the hard-fought 10-8 victory.

Matt Peet’s side opened the scoring on seven minutes through the in-form winger before Castleford hit back through full-back Tex Hoy, with neither tries converted.

However, Rowan Milnes added two penalty conversions either side of half-time for an 8-4 lead with the support of the home crowd, while Cain Robb was sin-binned for high contact on Abbas Miski.