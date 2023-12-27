Sam Walters keen to ‘nail down’ back-row spot as Warriors new boy reveals ‘exciting’ throwback

New recruit Sam Walters has made his feelings clear that he has joined the Warriors to play in the back-row and help the side win more trophies following his move from Leeds Rhinos.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old has arrived on a three-year deal following his best season to date, scoring six tries in 17 appearances in 2023.

Walters featured both as a prop and in the back-row at Headingley Stadium - but the towering youngster admits he’s aiming to secure a spot in the latter, having been handed shirt number 22 for his debut season in cherry and white.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Walters made 42 appearances for Leeds Rhinos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve come here to be a back-rower,” he said. “That’s what me and Matty Peet have spoken about and that’s probably going to be my goal earlier on in the season, to try and nail down that position.

“Obviously I have a bit of utility if needs be in the middle or back end of the year, if injuries do happen or whatever.

“But I really do want to focus on the back-row, push my game there and develop into a good player in that position.”

Walters had a taste of the big stage in 2022 as the Rhinos reached the Grand Final - defeating Wigan in the lead-up - featuring from the interchange bench at Old Trafford in the 24-12 defeat to St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the forward is wanting to make that a regular feat following his move to the current champions.

He said: “The style of play attracted me here. It’s a tough, young group of players and it’s exciting times here.

“The facilities are out of this world and hopefully we can push on and do good things.

“For myself, I want to win things. I want to play in the big games every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think this is the best place for me to develop as well, especially under this coaching team.”

Walters has returned back home to Widnes after five years in the city of Leeds, having started his career with the Vikings as a junior.

And his move to Wigan has seen him link up with a former team-mate.

“I’ve known Willie Isa my whole life, he was a mentor with me at Widnes and similarly now,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exciting. He’s a great fella as well and epitomises what Wigan is about with the way he carries himself on and off the field.

“I think I can learn a lot from him, not just as a player but as a man as well.”

Walters was among the first group to report to pre-season training at Robin Park earlier in November, one of six new faces to arrive at the club during the off-season.

And he is particularly excited to link up with club captain Liam Farrell, who recently returned to training alongside fellow England international Harry Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also faces competition from rising star Junior Nsemba, who is expected to be available at the end of February after he underwent a meniscal repair during the off-season.

“‘Faz’ is a legend of the club and I can learn a lot from him,” Walters continued.

“I have great respect for him and I’m looking forward to that competition, hopefully it brings the best out of me.