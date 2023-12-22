Wigan Warriors young gun lays out his first-team goals after Matt Peet’s approval

Rising youngster Zach Eckersley has laid out his goals to gain more minutes in the first-team in 2024 with the Super League champions.

Having been one of seven players to be handed their debuts against Hull KR in 2022, the centre did not make a senior appearance last season in cherry and white - although head coach Matt Peet has predicted a bright future for the academy product.

The 20-year-old instead featured on loan with Barrow Raiders, London Broncos and Widnes Vikings in 2023, enjoying five tries in eight appearances for the latter.

Zach Eckersley made his first-team Warriors debut against Hull KR in 2022

“John [Duffy, Warriors transition coach] did a good job getting us out and getting us that experience that we needed,” he said.

“I enjoyed last year and hopefully this year we can take another step forward.”

His stints out on loan caught the attention of the Warriors boss, who insists he will trust the young players coming through the club’s system to make their impacts next year, having only recruited Adam Keighran in the outside-backs ahead of the title-defending campaign.

“I have a good relationship with Matty and he tells me what I need to work on,” Eckersley, who was a try-scorer in the reserves 24-0 Grand Final victory over St Helens at Robin Park, said.

Zach Eckersley scored five tries in eight appearances on loan with Widnes Vikings

“It’s good to see what he was saying, about playing well and looking like a Wigan player when you’re out playing for other teams. It’s good.

“But you can’t let it get to you too much. I’ve still got to focus on my own game and continue doing what I’m doing as you have to play well to get in this team.

“The club has a rich history of bringing young players through to the first-team and giving them opportunities.

“If you look at the squad now, a lot have come through the scholarship and the academy and graduated through that way, so I want to follow in their footsteps.”

Although not wanting to put too much pressure on himself, Eckersley states he has one main aim: “I want to play my best rugby and get into the first-team,” he declared.

“I want to keep improving and working with the lads around me, we have a great squad for next year, so I want to keep improving and doing the best that I can and hopefully whatever comes of it is only good things.

“I want to play as much as possible but I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself.”

The prospect was a part of the first group to report to pre-season training at Robin Park Arena earlier in November, with a short-break ahead for the squad over the festive period.

“It’s been really good,” he said of pre-season training.

“I came in and was straight back into it and I wanted to hit the ground running.

“It’s obviously been tough like all pre-seasons are, but I think we started really well and all the boys have dug in.