Sean O'Loughlin reflects on Wigan Warriors' victory over Newcastle Thunder

Sean O'Loughlin

Matty Peet’s side produced a 12-48 victory over Newcastle Thunder at Kingston Park, with Sam Halsall scoring a hat trick.

O’Loughlin says the coaching staff got what they wanted from the game.

He said: “I thought it was a good quality game. We got to see some of our new boys, and some young ones, so it was just a good run out. It was quite a good standard of rugby for our first game of pre-season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The start of the game felt fast, which is what you want to replicate what we are doing in training.

“You obviously want to win the game, but friendlies are about the boys feeling somebody on body contact and test their lungs out more. We got we wanted out of it because there were glimpses of some good combinations out there today.”