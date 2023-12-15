Liam Marshall, Harry Smith and the whole Wigan squad etched their names into history during the Super League play-offs, with Matt Peet’s Warriors going on to be crowned champions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having claimed top spot and the League Leaders’ Shield following the dramatic Round 27 victory over Leigh Leopards, Wigan earned a place in the semi-finals and eagerly awaited to find out their opponents during the opening week of the play-offs.

And following their win over Adrian Lam’s side at Craven Park, it was the Robins who were set to travel to the DW Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Marshall celebrates the only try of this year's Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall was put up to the media ahead of the clash for his 150th club appearance - and he delivered on the day.

The 27-year-old winger scored a hat-trick in the dominant 42-12 victory, with the damage done early to cement a spot at Old Trafford.

Wigan raced into an early 18-0 lead in front of the home crowd with Marshall grabbing his first two and another from Jai Field inside the opening 11 minutes.

Elliot Minchella hit back for the visitors, but Wigan piled on the points in the second 40.

Warriors fans celebrate the Grand Final triumph

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More tries from Toby King, Abbas Miski and a second from Field saw Wigan cruise to victory as half-back Smith maintained a 100% record from the kicking tee with seven goals from as many attempts.

It saw Wigan claim their first spot at Old Trafford since 2018 - with the 2020 showdown behind-closed-doors in Hull - and also set up a dream finale for legend Sam Tomkins, with Catalans having booked their place the night before with a win over St Helens in Perpignan.

The stage was set. Reverend and the Makers played out the two teams led out by Peet and Steve McNamara in front of a near-60,000 crowd at the Theatre of Dreams.

All the attention was on Tomkins, with the game set to be his last in the sport, while it was a first Grand Final for many of the Wigan players, including Marshall who missed 2018 and 2020 due to injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

80 minutes of brutal defence and a crushed fairytale finish was to follow as in-form Marshall scored the only try in a hard-fought 10-2 victory over the Dragons and Tomkins.

Liam Farrell had guided the side to their first Super League trophy in five years, and in his first season as captain.

23-year-old Smith maintained his 100% record in the play-offs with three more conversions, but it was centre Jake Wardle who beat him to the Harry Sunderland Trophy by one vote, with the centre threatening with every touch of the ball.

It was Super League title number six for the Warriors and a last for Ian Lenagan as chairman, with Peet’s squad having defended with courage against a well-experienced opposition that also included the final game for veteran Mitchell Pearce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20,000 Wigan supporters gave Tomkins one last standing ovation his career truly deserved before celebrating the lifting of the trophy on centre stage.

Following their post-match media duties, including a press conference with Peet, Farrell and Wardle, the entire Warriors squad and backroom staff entered the field one final time before leaving for home, embracing their achievements.