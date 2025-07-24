Jaiden Drachenberg in action for Wigan Warriors Reserves

Seven players from Wigan Warriors have been named in a revised Lancashire squad to face Yorkshire in Academy Origin at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday, August 2.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire and Yorkshire have each been forced into making changes for the second Male Pathways Academy Origin fixture of the season on Saturday, August 2, at Sewell Group Craven Park, home of Hull Kingston Rovers.

Lancashire, who won the first Origin match of the year 40-22 in April, have been more disrupted, with injuries ruling out Warriors young gun Finlay Yeomans, Warrington Wolves duo Flynn Holden and Kian Stanton and Oscar Knox of St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Sam Hill has been called up after impressing in Super League for Salford Red Devils this season, as well as Wigan pair Lewis Daniels and Samuel Dickenson, whilst Oliver Polec of St Helens is also brought into the squad.

Yorkshire have been forced into a single change, with Lewis Jagger of Huddersfield Giants replacing Leeds Rhinos youngster Jacob Hardy.

The squads still include a number of players who have already played in Super League, including Warrington halfback Ewan Irwin for Lancashire, whilst Yorkshire includes Presley Cassell, who recently made his Super League debut for Leeds.

Yorkshire (from): Alfie Lindsay (Castleford Tigers), Lewis Jagger, Archie Sykes (both Huddersfield Giants), Callum Kemp, Lloyd Kemp (both Hull FC), Chris Matagi (St Helens), Dacx Jones-Buchanan, Daniel Stelfox, George Brown, Harley Thomas, Harry Smith, Jacob Stead, Joe Diskin, Joe Butterfield, Marcus Qareqare, Oscar Brown, Presley Cassell, Zak Lloyd (all Leeds Rhinos), Ellis Lingard, Robbie Brook (both Wakefield Trinity), Frankie Dearlove (Hull KR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire (from): Sam Hill (Salford Red Devils), Alfie Tate, Billy Keeley, Kian McGann, Oliver Polec, Matt Evans, Oliver Garmston, Thomas Humphreys (all St Helens), Charlie Walker, Daniel Regan, Ewan Irwin, Jake Ramsden, Kian Stanton, Lachlan Webster, Ollie Morgan (all Warrington Wolves), George Marsden, Harlen Smith, Lewis Daniels, Samuel Dickenson, Jaiden Drachenberg, Michael Porter, Shea O’Connor (all Wigan Warriors).

The Academy Origin kicks off at midday, the first part of a double-header followed by a senior Women’s clash which precedes England’s Test against Wales at The Lextan Gnoll in Neath the following Saturday. Both Origin fixtures will be shown live on the England Rugby League YouTube channel.