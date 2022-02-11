Shaun Wane discusses his new role with Wigan Warriors and the togetherness at the club

The former head coach has taken on the role of leadership and management director, alongside his position with the England national team.

Wane is enjoying being able to oversee various aspects of the club.

He said: “It’s good to be back here again, and I’m enjoying my England role just as much, so life is good.

Shaun Wane is back at Wigan in a new role

“I have an overview of everything, but having nothing to do with the on field coaching, I just work closely with Matty (Peet), Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and Lee (Briers) giving them my thoughts.

“I’ve worked with Matty for a number of years and the sessions are great that he’s putting on.

“The team will be a lot better this year. The culture is in a good place at the minute, but I’m someone who always wants things to improve. I’m always learning and picking stuff up.

“We were a bit cut off and on our own when we were at Orrell, but I like it that everyone is at Robin Park. All the American Football teams do that, and I enjoy it.

“This facility is far better than what we had. I like that togetherness, we all want the same thing.”