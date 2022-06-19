The 28-year-old scored one try and assisted another, as he was named man of the match in England’s 18-4 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Wane insists the door is still open for a number of players to make their way into his side.

He said: “John was good today, playing in the middle with a bit of freedom.

Shaun Wane

“I thought he had a good game, apart from that tackle miss in the first half.

“I’d say three or four of the players are nailed on (for the Samoa game), but I don’t think John is one of them.

“When I say the door is open, I genuinely mean that. If someone is playing well then it is an open door, anyone can force their way into the England team, and that’s a real positive for us.

“Our strongest squad is very strong, but I want another 17, and that’s our challenge.

“I’m putting pressure on our staff to make sure we get more players up to speed quicker, and that’s going to be crucial.

“I don’t like waiting for a post mortem when things go wrong, I want pre-mortems, if that’s a word.”

Wane says he was happy with the run out the All Stars match gave his team.

“It was a good game against a good team,” he added.

“I thought we did some really good things, and there are some things we need to get better at. There was more good than bad.

“The things we have practiced over the last 12 months, we did really well.

“We defended tough. Physically they were a lot bigger and heavier than us, and we’ll have that in the World Cup as well, so I thought our detail was good in contact.

“We’ll analyse the game and that will be fed back individually and collectively to the players.

“The World Cup is not far off and we need to work really hard.