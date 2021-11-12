Shaun Wane happy to see return of scrums in Super League next season

Shaun Wane

The game has been played without them since the coronavirus-enforced suspension of the 2020 season, to reduce the risk of spreading infection and reducing the number of players required to isolate.

But Wane – a no-nonsense front-rower during his playing days – is delighted to have them back.

“They give you another attacking threat,” said Wane (pictured right). “That first play is going to be important. It’s very rare you get so much space with so few defenders.

“You should be attacking on that play because if you see that space in open play, there is no doubt what you are going to do. There is no reason why you wouldn’t attack, and I’m sure you will see teams taking advantage of that next season.”

After enjoying victory for the first time as an international boss with England’s recent win against France in Perpignan, Wane is settling in to his domestic employment.

And he’s looking forward to integrating new Aussie recruits, Patrick Mago and Kaide Ellis into ‘the Wigan way.’

“All the performance staff are in regular contact with them, making sure they are upto speed,” said Wane of the NRL recruits. “Both are coming in for the start of pre-season, albeit one a week later.

“We’ll be getting stuck into them to make sure they understand the Wigan way – how we train, how we do things, what our standards are.