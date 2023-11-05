Shaun Wane highlights his ‘favourite’ moment that included sensational Harry Smith assist

Harry Newman’s try against Tonga during the 26-4 win was highlighted as England boss Shaun Wane’s ‘favourite’ moment of the match, with Harry Smith providing a dazzling assist.

The Wigan and England half-back fired a cross-field kick that landed perfectly in Newman’s arms, who still had work to do to beat defending Moses Suli and Tyson Frizell on his way to the try-line for his side’s fourth and final four-pointer.

Wane, a notoriously tough coach to please, praised the magic moment and tributed the skill to ex-Wigan assistant Lee Briers, who joined England’s coaching staff ahead of the historic series.

Harry Smith and Harry Newman produced one of the tries of the series. John Clifton/Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“That was my favourite bit, and that’s Lee Briers, not me,” Wane said.

"The talent that the players have got to execute on the highest stage, and in test matches against Tonga, it was an outstanding try.”

Smith, 23, was voted as the player of the series after converting 22 of England’s 62 points throughout the three test matches and said the moment at Headingley Stadium was ‘natural instinct’ – having also assisted the game’s first for Ben Currie.

The Grand Final winning half-back added: “We spoke as a half-back pairing just to play more in this last game and back ourselves and if we saw an opportunity, to take it and back yourself. I think that was one of those moments.

"I do mess about in training, trying different kicking styles. I saw space and gave it a welly.

"It was natural instinct, which is what you need at this level.