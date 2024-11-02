Shaun Wane lauds star man as England claim 2-0 series win over Samoa

By Josh McAllister
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 20:07 BST
England head coach Shaun Wane was full of praise for player of the match Herbie Farnworth as his side sealed a 2-0 series win over Samoa with a 34-16 result at Headingley Stadium.

Farnworth, a former Wigan St Patricks junior, scored twice and set up another for full-back Jack Welsby in Leeds and impressed across the two-match Test series against the 2022 World Cup finalists.

Liam Marshall marked his full England debut with a try in victory, while Young Super League Player of the Year Junior Nsemba also earned his first cap and started in the back-row, although was unable to line-up with best mate Kai Pearce-Paul, who missed the clash due to injury.

Herbie Farnworth was awarded player of the match following the 34-16 Test win in Leedsplaceholder image
Herbie Farnworth was awarded player of the match following the 34-16 Test win in Leeds

Prop Luke Thompson featured from the interchange bench after missing last week’s win in Wigan due to suspension, winning his eighth cap. Harry Smith and Ethan Havard retained their spots in the starting 13.

England backed up their 34-18 victory at the Brick Community Stadium with another six-try display to claim a series win, having also defeated Tonga 3-0 on home soil last year.

"I thought we played well, I thought Samoa were fantastic," Wane said.

"It was a good Test match. A few too many points [conceded] for me, I'm very defence orientated, but I thought Samoa were class.

"Herbie Farnworth was really, really good. In both games he's been outstanding. He's a credit to the Dolphins and the NRL, and I'm just glad he's English.

"He's had a bit of a personal problem this week and missed a session, and to come back and perform like that he's a credit to himself."

