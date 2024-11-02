Wigan Warriors star celebrates landmark birthday in style with influential role in record England Women win

By Josh McAllister
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 16:28 BST
Isabel Rowe celebrated her 18th birthday in style with an influential role in England Women’s record 82-0 win over Wales at Headingley Stadium.

The Wigan Warriors youngster wore the number seven shirt, with club team-mate Anna Davies scoring an incredible five tries on the wing during the dominant triumph in Leeds.

An 82-0 scoreline is England’s biggest-ever margin of victory, overtaking the 72-4 success against Brazil in the last World Cup on home soil.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday marked Rowe’s landmark 18th birthday and her second international cap, making her debut in the mid-season win over France, while England Women have now gone 320 minutes without conceding a single point.

England's Amelia Brown (l) and Katie Mottershead (r) with Isabel Rowe as she celebrates her 18th birthdayplaceholder image
England's Amelia Brown (l) and Katie Mottershead (r) with Isabel Rowe as she celebrates her 18th birthday
placeholder image
Read More
England boss Shaun Wane keen to return to club coaching after 2026 World Cup

“It’s definitely my favourite birthday,” Rowe smiled.

“It’s one that I’ll remember for a long time.

“When we first started camp, there were a lot of new faces so it took a little bit to get things in the right order. But in the team run, things clicked and we’re getting stronger as a team. It’s exciting for the future.”

That future involves next year’s international clash in Las Vegas between England and world champions Australian Jillaroos, as part of the quadruple-header at Allegiant Stadium in March.

Wigan Warriors will take on Warrington Wolves in Sin City, with NRL kings Penrith Panthers to face Cronulla Sharks, and Canberra Raiders against New Zealand Warriors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s competition within the squad, but it’s what you want. I’ve got to make sure I get my head down in pre-season and get my spot,” Rowe said.

“That’s the main goal, but you’ve got to work in the moment, be in the present, but also look to the future a little bit as well.”

Related topics:EnglandHeadingley StadiumWalesLeeds
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice