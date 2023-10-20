Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Williams, who succeeded Sam Tomkins as England’s skipper, will miss the opening two games against Tonga after seeing his appeal rejected by a tribunal earlier this week.

It is the first-ever test series between the two nations, and 22-year-old Welsby will captain the side on his home ground this Sunday at the Totally Wicked Stadium for game one.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England’s Jack Welsby and Tonga’s Keon Koloamatangi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will follow in the distinguished footsteps of Andy Farrell, who became the youngest player to captain Great Britain when he led the Lions in Papua New Guinea, Fiji and New Zealand at the age of 21 in 1996.

“I’m really excited to be named England captain, and if I’m honest, I’m extremely humbled,” Wigan-born Welsby said, who played for Shevington Sharks as a youngster.

"It’s a dream come true.

“It’s a huge accolade for me and to be leading the lads out on Sunday in front of my family is going to be a huge honour. There’s also the added bonus that it will be at St Helens.

“When Shaun came over and spoke to me it took me by surprise and wasn’t what I was expecting at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Wane said: “It’s a massive privilege for me to give Jack the chance to captain his country.

“Since coming into the England squad last year, I’ve been really impressed with Jack’s performances on the field but his actions and behaviour away from the field have impressed me just as much.