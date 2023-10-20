News you can trust since 1853
Shaun Wane names new England captain in absence of George Williams

Jack Welsby has become England’s youngest-ever captain with head coach Shaun Wane naming the St Helens star in absence of George Williams following his suspension.
By Josh McAllister
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST- 2 min read
Williams, who succeeded Sam Tomkins as England’s skipper, will miss the opening two games against Tonga after seeing his appeal rejected by a tribunal earlier this week.

Harry Smith has ‘deserved his shot’ at England claims George Williams as captain...

It is the first-ever test series between the two nations, and 22-year-old Welsby will captain the side on his home ground this Sunday at the Totally Wicked Stadium for game one.

England’s Jack Welsby and Tonga’s Keon Koloamatangi
He will follow in the distinguished footsteps of Andy Farrell, who became the youngest player to captain Great Britain when he led the Lions in Papua New Guinea, Fiji and New Zealand at the age of 21 in 1996.

“I’m really excited to be named England captain, and if I’m honest, I’m extremely humbled,” Wigan-born Welsby said, who played for Shevington Sharks as a youngster.

"It’s a dream come true.

“It’s a huge accolade for me and to be leading the lads out on Sunday in front of my family is going to be a huge honour. There’s also the added bonus that it will be at St Helens.

“When Shaun came over and spoke to me it took me by surprise and wasn’t what I was expecting at all.”

Boss Wane said: “It’s a massive privilege for me to give Jack the chance to captain his country.

“Since coming into the England squad last year, I’ve been really impressed with Jack’s performances on the field but his actions and behaviour away from the field have impressed me just as much.

“We have a lot of senior players within the squad who are natural leaders but with the international schedule locked in for the next four years we need to look to the future and Jack is a massive part of that.”

