Shaun Wane says George Williams' inclusion in the England squad was 'never in doubt'

The scrum-half went over for a try in the 60-6 victory over Samoa at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Despite not being at his best during the 2022 Super League campaign, Wane states Williams always remained very much part of his plans, but insists he still expects more.

“It was absolutely never in doubt,” he said.

"It might come across a bit cocky, but I don’t really care, because I know what he can do.

"I know what Micky (McIlorum) can do too.

"I’ve known them since they were kids, and they turn up when the pressure is on, so I knew George would perform.

"My mentality is, I will be happy but I’ll be never satisfied. I’ll always want George to talk more, I want Sam (Tomkins) to do more, I want Dom (Young) to do something better.

"We are not that kind of nation, we are not people who will go round patting each other on the back. We will not get carried away.

"We have to get better, we will improve. We’ll have a good week, to get ready for France.

"The spirit within the lads is fantastic. They buy into what I want to do, and I buy into what they want to do.

