Following an internal review into the performances at the recent Rugby League World Cup, the 58-year-old will now lead the country into the 2025 tournament in France.

Wane, who won the Super League Grand Final on three occasions as Wigan Warriors head coach, took over the England job in 2020, but was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic during the early stages of his tenure.

His side reached the semi-finals in last year’s rescheduled World Cup, with a golden point defeat to Samoa denying them a place at Old Trafford.

Shaun Wane

Wheelchair coach remains the same

Meanwhile, Tom Coyd will also continue in his role as England Wheelchair head coach.

He will looking to make it back-to-back World Cup wins, after enjoying success in the recent tournament, which saw his side beat France in the final at Manchester Central.

New coach revealed for England Women

The new MND inspired England kit

England Women have confirmed Stuart Barrow as their new head coach.

Craig Richards departed the role following the Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand in York.

Barrow will be assisted by the Leeds Rhinos head coach and former England captain Lois Forsell, and Dec Hardman, who was the head coach of St Helens when they secured a Women’s Challenge Cup and Super League double in 2021.

RFL Chair Simon Johnson: “I am delighted to confirm these appointments and I wish all three coaches every success – beginning with the Men’s and Women’s Mid-Season Internationals against France in April.

“The RFL Board received and considered at length a detailed review of the performance of each of the England teams at RLWC2021. No stone was left unturned in the review, which included submissions from coaches, players and staff alike. The report generated a good, robust and lengthy discussion at our February board meeting. We are confident that we have the right people in place.”

A special shirt for MND

The next game for both England’s men and women comes in a mid-season international double-header against France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on April 29.

For this year’s fixtures, a specially-designed kit will be worn in order to raise awareness and funds for the MND Association.

Former England half-back Rob Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) back in 2019, and has inspired several fundraising efforts for research since then.

The new kit is inspired by the 2012 Autumn Internationals shirt, which is closely associated with the 40-year-old.

The design incorporates the MND Association’s colours and logo, and on the back includes Burrow’s own immortal words: ‘In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’

England Rugby League kit partner Oxen, in associated with RL Commercial, will donate £10 from the sale of each England replica shirt to the MND Association, while £2.50 from every match ticket sold for the England v France internationals will also go to the charity.

Kevin Sinfield OBE said: “The shirt represents three things I love dearly: England Rugby League; the MND community and, of course, Rob.

"Throughout Rob’s diagnosis the Rugby League world has got completely behind him.