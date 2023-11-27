Shaun Wane's England given hope with Samoa to re-engage about 2024 series
Samoa were set to tour England next year as part of the IRL’s international calendar through until 2030.
However, the Pacific nation rejected the initial invititation earlier this month to take part in a three-match series, instead opting to compete in the southern hemisphere’s Pacific Shield again next year.
Samoa officials have since agreed to re-engage with their English counterparts following a meeting with IRL chair Troy Grant on Monday.
The IRL board last Thursday discussed Samoa’s decision and strongly encouraged the World Cup finalists to reconsider a proposal for the series.
Grant met with Samoa team manager Hanan Laban in Brisbane, with Rugby League Samoa executive president Fiu Faaolatane Ponifasio Vasa also involved in the meeting remotely.
Vasa gave a commitment to re-engage with the Rugby Football League about Samoa touring England in 2024, with the sides having met last year in a dramatic World Cup semi-final that saw then-Matt Parish’s side become the first Tier 2 nation to reach a World Cup final.
“Rugby League Samoa will work with the IRL and RFL to understand any hurdles needed to overcome in making the tour a successful reality and continue to build on the wonderful legacy they have recently achieved,” Grant commented.
The international calendar commenced this year with Tonga’s historic tour to England and the inaugural Pacific Championships, with the return of the Ashes confirmed for 2025 and a World Cup in 2026.