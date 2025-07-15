Finlay Yeomans in action for Wigan Warriors in a 2025 pre-season friendly against Leeds Rhinos

Six players from Wigan Warriors have been named in the Lancashire squad for the latest instalment of the 2025 Academy Origin Series, which takes place at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday, August 2 (12pm).

The Warriors, who have a famed youth system, have six players included in the Lancashire squad, with Finlay Yeomans, George Marsden, Harlen Smith, Jaiden Drachenberg, Michael Porter and Shea O’Connor earning representative honours.

Porter, Smith, Drachenberg and Marsden are set to represent Lancashire for the first time, whilst Yeomans and O’Connor have previously pulled on the famous Red Rose jersey.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos have 13 players in the 21-man Yorkshire squad, including Dacx Jones-Buchanan, son of seven-time Super League Grand Final winner Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

St Helens and Warrington Wolves each have eight players represented across both squads.

Elsewhere, Archie Sykes is included in the Yorkshire side after making his Super League debut for Huddersfield Giants earlier this season, with Alfie Lindsay from Castleford Tigers and Robbie Brook and Ellis Lingard selected from Wakefield Trinity.

Wigan’s Shane Eccles will be the head coach of Lancashire, with assistants Ryan O’Brien and James Simpson MBE – a member of England’s Wheelchair World Cup-winning squad in 2022, who has been head coach of Leeds’ Wheelchair team for the last two seasons since retiring as a player.

Castleford’s Rob Nickolay will be the head coach of Yorkshire, with Huddersfield Giants legend Leroy Cudjoe again assisting alongside Matt Nicholson of Wakefield.

Each squad will also have a distinguished former player in a new role as mentor – Luke Gale for Yorkshire and Gary Wheeler for Lancashire.

Yorkshire (from): Alfie Lindsay (Castleford), Archie Sykes (Huddersfield), Callum Kemp, Lloyd Kemp (both Hull FC), Chris Matagi (St Helens), Dacx Jones-Buchanan, Daniel Stelfox, George Brown, Harley Thomas, Harry Smith, Jacob Hardy, Jacob Stead, Joe Diskin, Joe Butterfield, Marcus Qareqare, Oscar Brown, Presley Cassell, Zak Lloyd (all Leeds), Ellis Lingard, Robbie Brook (both Waklefield), Frankie Dearlove (Hull KR).

Lancashire (from): Alfie Tate, Billy Keeley, Kian McGann, Matt Evans, Oliver Garmston, Oscar Knox, Thomas Humphreys (all St Helens), Charlie Walker, Daniel Regan, Ewan Irwin, Flynn Holden, Jake Ramsden, Kian Stanton, Lachlan Webster, Ollie Morgan (all Warrington), Finlay Yeomans, George Marsden, Harlen Smith, Jaiden Drachenberg, Michael Porter, Shea O’Connor (all Wigan),