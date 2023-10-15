Sky Sports confirm historic new deal with every Super League game set to be broadcast live
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new partnership, which will total around 170 games each year across Sky Sports channels and platforms, will include Magic Weekend fixtures, play-offs and all three Grand Finals - Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair.
The unprecedented access also means video referees will now feature in all games across the six regular round fixtures.
As part of the agreement, RL Commercial will retain the ability to attract new viewers through the continuation of free-to-air broadcast opportunities as well as through a dedicated Super League-owned streaming platform with further details to be confirmed.
RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “Super League’s partnership with Sky Sports has been constantly evolving since the competition was launched in 1996, and we are excited to have confirmed this significant extension which will lift that partnership, and the Super League itself, to a new level.
“To have all six fixtures in every round of the men’s Super League televised will offer major new opportunities for RL Commercial and our clubs, as well as allowing supporters to watch many more matches – and also making it possible for us to have video referees at all matches, a truly significant development for the Super League competition.
“The timing is perfect for a deal of this kind after such an exciting and competitive season underlining the genuine depth of the competition, and with Rugby League embarking on an exciting new era through our strategic partnership with IMG.
“Sky Sports also share our optimism about the potential for growth of the Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues in the next three years, so they also form an important part of the new deal.”
Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports managing director, commented: "We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with Super League and delighted to be extending our partnership beyond three decades through this agreement. It's been an exceptional season and we are excited that from next season every try, tackle and pass from every fixture will be shown live across Sky platforms - a first for the sport.”