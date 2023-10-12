Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two sides will meet at Old Trafford this Saturday with a 6:00pm kick-off, with Sky Sports’ coverage starting from 5:00pm.

Wigan centre Jake Wardle has been included in all three, with Sam Tomkins omitted from Saints legend Wilkin’s choice – instead opting for current Warriors number one Jai Field. Wilkin explained: “Sentimentality would suggest Sam Tomkins but I went with Field. I think Tomkins' big moment could have been getting them into the final. I expect Field to have a big impact on the game this weekend.”

Sky Sports' Jon Wilkin interviews Leeds's coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan

England and Ireland international Michael McIlorum makes the cut for all three at nine alongside team-mate and captain Ben Garcia at loose forward.

2023 Man of Steel winner Bevan French has also been named by the former stars, with one pundit selecting the Australian speedster in his halves.

In-form forward Patrick Mago makes the cut for one former forward, with Wigan skipper Liam Farrell making two out of the three.

The trio told Sky Sports the following:

Barrie McDermott

Sam Tomkins, Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran, Tom Johnstone, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Tyler Dupree, Michael McIlorum, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Ben Garcia.

Jon Wilkin

Jai Field, Tom Davies, Jake Wardle, Toby King, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Mitchell Pearce, Tyler Dupree, Michael McIlorum, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Matt Whitley, Kai Pearce-Paul, Ben Garcia.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan

Sam Tomkins, Tom Johnstone, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Abbas Miski, Jai Field, Bevan French, Julian Bousquet, Michael McIlorum, Patrick Mago, Liam Farrell, Mike McMeeken, Ben Garcia.