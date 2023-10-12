News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Sky Sports trio Barrie McDermott, Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan name their Grand Final combined XIII

Sky Sports punditry trio Barrie McDermott, Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan have named their combined Super League Grand Final XIII ahead of the showdown between Wigan and Catalans.
By Josh McAllister
Published 12th Oct 2023, 18:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The two sides will meet at Old Trafford this Saturday with a 6:00pm kick-off, with Sky Sports’ coverage starting from 5:00pm.

Wigan centre Jake Wardle has been included in all three, with Sam Tomkins omitted from Saints legend Wilkin’s choice – instead opting for current Warriors number one Jai Field. Wilkin explained: “Sentimentality would suggest Sam Tomkins but I went with Field. I think Tomkins' big moment could have been getting them into the final. I expect Field to have a big impact on the game this weekend.”

Read More
Wigan boss Matt Peet warns Warriors of surprise threat in Catalans ranks
Sky Sports' Jon Wilkin interviews Leeds's coach Jamie Jones-BuchananSky Sports' Jon Wilkin interviews Leeds's coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan
Sky Sports' Jon Wilkin interviews Leeds's coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England and Ireland international Michael McIlorum makes the cut for all three at nine alongside team-mate and captain Ben Garcia at loose forward.

2023 Man of Steel winner Bevan French has also been named by the former stars, with one pundit selecting the Australian speedster in his halves.

In-form forward Patrick Mago makes the cut for one former forward, with Wigan skipper Liam Farrell making two out of the three.

The trio told Sky Sports the following:

Barrie McDermott

Sam Tomkins, Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran, Tom Johnstone, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Tyler Dupree, Michael McIlorum, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Ben Garcia.

Jon Wilkin

Jai Field, Tom Davies, Jake Wardle, Toby King, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Mitchell Pearce, Tyler Dupree, Michael McIlorum, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Matt Whitley, Kai Pearce-Paul, Ben Garcia.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Tomkins, Tom Johnstone, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Abbas Miski, Jai Field, Bevan French, Julian Bousquet, Michael McIlorum, Patrick Mago, Liam Farrell, Mike McMeeken, Ben Garcia.

This year's Grand Final is exclusively live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting from 5pm on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

Related topics:Jon WilkinSam TomkinsSky SportsWigan