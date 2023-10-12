Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan legend Tomkins produced a moment of magic against St Helens to lead his current side to their second-ever Grand Final - having featured in their historic first against St Helens in 2021.

This Saturday will mark the 34-year-old’s last appearance with the full-back set to call time on an illustrious career due to an ongoing knee issue.

Wigan coach Matt Peet speaks to Sky Sports presenter Jenna Brooks

Having also spent time in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors, Tomkins won three Super League titles during his time at the DW Stadium, alongside two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields and the 2012 Man of Steel award.

“We’re very aware of what Sam can bring,” Peet said.

“More than anything, we know he’s the ultimate competitor with a never-say-die attitude and that’s what we’ve got to prepare to face - a winner.

“It’s going to take nothing below our best to get a result.”

Another player to have caught Peet’s attention though is Hull KR-bound and stand-off Tyrone May.

The 27-year-old former Penrith Panthers outside-back finished the regular season with the third-most assists behind 2023 Man of Steel winner Bevan French and Saints star Jack Welsby.

Peet will not underestimate the Samoa international’s ability, who has partnered retiring Mitchell Pearce in the halves this season under Steve McNamara in the south of France.

“I think he’s an outstanding player,” Peet said of May. “He’ll be a great addition to Hull KR.

“He’s very dangerous, he can pass, run and we’re going to have to be very aware of what he can bring.”

Catalans finished the regular campaign in second spot to secure a home semi-final clash in Perpignan, knocking Saints out of the competition following their four years of Super League dominance.

Super League’s showcase event will see a whole host of players feature in their last for the French outfit, including retiring duo Tomkins and Pearce alongside the likes of May, Matt Whitley, Mickael Goudemand, Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Adam Keighran, with the latter set to join Wigan for 2024.

Officials have also confirmed that this year’s Grand Final ticket sales have already surpassed the 2021 figure during Catalans’ first-ever appearance on the big stage, with a crowd of more than 50,000 guaranteed in Manchester this weekend.

On the opposition, Peet continued: “I think what they go through in the year is the biggest challenge of any team, the amount they have to travel and I think they recruit from the top.

“They bring players over like Tyrone May and Sio Siua Taukeiaho from the NRL and obviously Sam, Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone from England. They’ve also got a steady production line of strong French talent as well.