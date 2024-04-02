Sold-out Good Friday derby tops Super League attendances during Rivals Round

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors saw their 15-game unbeaten streak come to an end at the hands of St Helens with a 12-4 result, with a packed away stand contributing to a capacity crowd of 17,980 on Good Friday.

Two late tries from winger Tommy Makinson and centre Konrad Hurrell saw Saints overturn a 4-2 score, with stand-off Bevan French crossing for the game’s first try with a piece of solo magic.

The Totally Wicked Stadium was sold-out on Good Friday

Elsewhere on Good Friday, the Hull derby at Craven Park attracted another sell-out crowd as Willie Peters’ outfit claimed a dominant 34-10 result. Former Wigan winger Joe Burgess enjoyed a first-half brace in the victory.

Hull KR do not share specific attendance figures, although the ground can hold around 12,000.

Thursday night’s game saw a crowd of 9,026 as Leeds Rhinos defeated Castleford Tigers 26-6 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, with supporters forced to wait until the second half for any points with a 0-0 scoreline at half-time.

11,214 attended the Halliwell Jones Stadium as Warrington Wolves fell to a 32-24 defeat to Catalans Dragons, with ex-Warriors winger Tom Davies scoring for the visitors.

Meanwhile, 6,177 attended Salford’s home match with Leigh Leopards – with Paul Rowley’s side claiming a 32-22 victory.

No attendance has been given for the Super League clash in the capital between London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants.