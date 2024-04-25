South Sydney Rabbitohs boss ‘happy’ to add Wigan Warriors old-boy to coaching ranks with role explained

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ex-Canberra Raiders and Leeds Rhinos head coach was previously part of the Rabbitohs’ coaching staff as an assistant in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

He was also an assistant alongside Demetriou at the North Queensland Cowboys when they won the NRL Premiership in 2015, defeating Brisbane Broncos in the Grand Final at ANZ Stadium.

Former Wigan Warriors back-rower David Furner has returned to South Sydney Rabbitohs as an assistant coach

Furner, who made 58 appearances for Wigan across two seasons that included a Challenge Cup victory over St Helens in 2002, will work on the NRL club’s defence following a difficult start to their season down under.

He joins a coaching staff that includes current assistants Ben Hornby, Joe O’Callaghan and John Sutton.

Ex-Wigan boss Michael Maguire and rugby league great Mal Meninga were recently linked with the head coach role at South Sydney Rabbitohs, but Demetriou will remain in post for now.

“I’m really happy to have David joining our crew. He will add a lot to our coaching staff and, most importantly, our players,” coach Demetriou said.

“We’re looking for ways to improve our performances and we think that having an experienced coach like him coming in to concentrate on the team’s defence will be a positive.

“We’ve worked together previously and had great success at the Cowboys, and he knows what our Club is all about having worked here before.