Morgan Knowles of St Helens

St Helens will be without influential forward Morgan Knowles for Friday’s derby clash with Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old failed a head injury assessment during the early stages of Saints’ 12-8 defeat to Hull KR on Friday night, with concussion protocols automatically ruling him out of this Friday’s game against rivals Wigan.

Knowles was on the end of a swinging arm from Hull KR man Rhyse Martin, who was sin-binned for the contact in the opening stages at Sewell Group Craven Park. England international Knowles then left the field for a head injury assessment, which he subsequently failed, meaning he will miss the derby against Wigan at the Totally Wicked Stadium this coming Friday, in what represents a major blow to Paul Wellens’ side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of Knowles’ failed HIA and the illegal nature of the incident, Saints were able to activate their 18th man against the Robins, with young halfback George Whitby entering the action in the second half.

Meanwhile, Saints will also face a nervy wait on Monday’s match review panel, with prop George Delaney having been sin-binned for a high shot on Hull KR man Eribe Doro. The 21-year-old prop is currently on five penalty points, meaning any more would result in a one-match ban. Delaney was shown a yellow card in Saints’ win over Wakefield Trinity earlier this month, receiving a Grace C head contact charge and five penalty points for the offence.

Friday’s derby between Saints and Wigan takes place at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off.