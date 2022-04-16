St Helens' Kristian Woolf pleased by how his team 'stuck to their guns' in the victory over Wigan Warriors
St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf says he loved the atmosphere of the Good Friday Derby against Wigan Warriors.
His side produced a 22-4 victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium, to move two points clear of the Super League table.
Woolf states he was pleased by how his team were not frustrated during the early periods of the match and stuck to their game plan.
He said: “It was a great atmosphere, I loved just driving here to be honest and seeing how busy it was around town. It’s what footy is about, it’s a special occasion and I love the rivalry.
“We knew exactly what type of game it was going to be, and how physical and how fast. What I love about our group so much is, we encounter that every time. Every team wants to turn up and catch us out by surprise.
Read More
“When we got our opportunities, we took them.