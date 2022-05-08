His side exited the competition following a 20-18 defeat at Elland Road.

Woolf states he was pleased by how his team came out fighting in the second half despite the defeat.

He said: “It was a real game of two halves I suppose. I didn’t think we were quite ourselves in the first half, and didn’t quite have the same intensity or defensive resolve as we usually do, which gave us a bit of catching up to do.

Kristian Woolf

“We were a little bit all over the place to be honest. The third try was a really good example of the defence not being up to scratch, it was really poor from us. I didn’t think we built enough pressure either.

“We didn’t quite get our fifth play right, but that is something Wigan did really well, they built a lot of pressure which tends to put you in good positions to find points.

“I thought we were terrific in the second half, we showed a bit of character and a bit of toughness to find our way back on top. I was really proud of our effort, it really showed the character of the team, because we could’ve really felt sorry for ourselves.