The two teams go head-to-head at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night, in what is their second meeting of the season.

Higham knows just how much the fixture means, having represented both clubs during his playing career, with the retired Great Britain international making the switch between St Helens and the Warriors back in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the fixtures come out, it’s the one you look out for when you’re a Saints or Wigan player,” he said.

Micky Higham

“The form book usually goes out of the window.

“It’s a big game, and I always felt they had a final feel about them.

“For me it’s the biggest derby in rugby around here.

“There’s been some great games. The 2004 game was on TV the other week, when Terry Newton landed about 10 shots on Jon Wilkin- that was a real ding-dong Good Friday, and that’s what it’s all about.

Micky Higham in action against Paul Wellens

“I know the sport is not like that any more, but this fixture still has that little bit of intensity and edge to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players rise a little bit more in this one. The game the other month was the best I’ve seen in a while- these are the fixtures you want to see.

“It was a little bit weird for me when I first changed over from St Helens to Wigan.

“I still had good friends at Saints when I left, so it was strange coming up against the lads I had played with for five years, but as soon as you step on the field, you just want to get the two points and get the job done.

“Even the week leading up to the game has a different feel. If you go for a brew around town, the fans are desperate to beat each other- they probably get more wound up than the players do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got a bit of stick when I went back to Knowsley Road. It wasn't a great reception.

“When I first went to Wigan, we couldn’t get the win, which was frustrating, but it was always a great one to be involved in, and we did get a couple of victories against them eventually.

“I sit on the fence when I watch it now.

“A good friend of mine, Paul Wellens is now the St Helens head coach. It’s nice to see him do well.

“He was a great player, and it looks like he’s getting Saints firing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the flipside, my eldest lad is in the academy at Wigan, so I’ve got split loyalties.

“It’s nice just to watch it as a fan and sit on the fence.”

Wigan claimed a 14-6 win in front of a packed crowd at the DW Stadium in the Good Friday meeting between the two sides back in April.