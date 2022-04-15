St Helens V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Good Friday Derby

The fixture between the two sides is one of the highlights of the rugby league calendar, with a sell-out crowd expected to attend.

Both sides have enjoyed a strong start to the season, only losing on one occasion each.

Opposition:

Wigan Warriors take on St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium

St Helens have been the standout team in Super League across the last few seasons, and will be looking to continue their domination of the competition.

Their only defeat of this campaign came against Toulouse, who Wigan also struggled against.

Last time out, they progressed to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup by beating Catalans Dragons 36-20 in Perpignan.

The Coach:

Kristian Woolf has done a good job since arriving at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2020.

Prior to taking the role, his previous experience came in the NRL, where he acted as an assistant coach at clubs such as Newcastle Knights, as well as leading the Tongan national team.

With St Helens, he has won two Super League Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup, continuing the good work done by Justin Holbrook before him.

Key Men:

Tommy Makinson currently leads the try-scoring chart in Super League, with 10 so far this season.

Lewis Dodd has also been in good form with five.

Wigan will be challenged all across the pitch, with Jack Welsby starting the season sensationally, and Alex Walmsley hard to contain.

Previous Meetings:

St Helens won both meetings between the two sides last season.

In the first game, Regan Grace, Lachlan Coote and Mark Percival all scored for the home team, with Liam Farrell going over for a consolation in a 24-6 defeat for Wigan.

In the following clash, the Warriors failed to score a try, with a Harry Smith conversion being their only points, as they were beaten 2-26 at the DW Stadium.

Final Thoughts:

Form does go out the window on derby day, but Wigan will need to be at their very best if they are to come away with something.