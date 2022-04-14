The two teams go head-to-head at the Totally Wicked Stadium currently sat first and second in the Super League table.

Peet is excited for Wigan to test themselves against the “best” side in the competition.

He said: “All my best memories of rugby league involve Wigan beating St Helens, and I’m sure it’s the same for people on the other side of the game. You associate moments with this fixture.“We’ve felt something special around it for a few weeks now, because people have missed it so much. Rivalries aside, I think it will be great to see these two rugby towns come together for a showpiece occasion.

Matty Peet says there is a special feel around the Good Friday Derby

“I hope every fan enjoys it and I hope the game delivers. We want to keep up our side of the bargain in terms of commitment and entertainment. It’s a standalone occasion, and it's very special to go into each other’s back yard.

“It’s impossible to treat it like any other game, but I think the atmosphere will give us lots of motivation, with the intensity. It’s something you look forward to right from the off, and it’s even more special when you know you are going to the best team as well.

“It’s a great opportunity for this team to be challenged and find out how we are getting along on our journey. It’s the perfect timing for us.

“The fact that we have two teams full of local lads, I don’t expect to have to drive that motivation, I think it’s important we turn up and are ready to play our game.

“It doesn’t get any tougher than this when you get into a dominant team in front of a sell-out crowd, they are the games you want. I think it’s the toughest challenge at the moment.

“There is so much to admire about the way they have done it. They’ve had a couple of coaches, which shows their organisation is stable and well run and they do it with homegrown players, and it is built on hard work.”

Peet says he embraces the busy Easter period, and believes it presents challenges across a range of areas.

“I’m not for or against it, I understand both sides,” he added.

“We enjoy the hand that we are dealt and take loads of pride with how we deal with it, it’s the same for everyone.

“The teams who have strong squads and strong academies embrace it because they see it as a chance to challenge their performance departments and the player's conditioning. It’s all been in place since pre-season, so it’s a test of our planning.”

Peet also took time to praise Sam Powell for his recent displays in cherry and white.

“We think much of Sam,” he stated.

“The way he goes about his business and his performance, he’s low maintenance and a leader. He’s at the heart of everything, his defence is excellent. His service and rugby IQ has gone to another level in recent times.