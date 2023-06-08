St Helens V Wigan Warriors preview: Where to watch, key players, and previous meetings

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to bounce back from their 46-22 Magic Weekend defeat to Catalans Dragons at St James’ Park.

They will be boosted by the potential return of Brad Singleton, who is back in contention after spending the last two months on the sidelines through injury.

Here is some of the key information ahead of the game:

Wigan Warriors take on St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium

The opposition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Helens don’t need too much of an introduction to Wigan fans.

The rivalry between the two clubs dates back to 1895, with their first-ever clash ending in a 0-0 stalemate.

Throughout history, both have experienced periods of success.

Wigan beat Saints in the previous derby game back in April

During the last few years, Saints have been the dominant side in England, and started this campaign with a World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers in Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Super League this season, they have won eight of their opening 13 games, and currently sit sixth in the table.

While they have been inconsistent at times, there is no doubt they’ve got the ability to hurt teams.

They head into this Friday’s game on the back of a 48-6 Magic Weekend victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Key players

Tommy Makinson is a true danger man out on the wing for St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last time out, he went over four for tries against the Giants, to take his season total up to nine in all competitions.

Jack Welsby is another man to watch.

The Wigan-born fullback has provided 13 assists so far this season, with only Lachlan Lam having more.

The likes of Alex Walmsley will also have a big say on proceedings.

The Coach

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens knows this fixture only too well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 43-year-old spent his entire playing career with the Saints, with his debut coming in 1999.

He also represented both England and Great Britain during his time as a fullback.

Wellens hung up his boots in 2015 and moved into coaching.

After assisting Kristian Woolf, he was appointed in the top job at the Totally Wicked Stadium during the off-season.

Previous meetings

Wigan welcomed St Helens to the DW Stadium back in April for the Good Friday Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Smith and Toby King both went over for tries in a 14-6 win for Peet’s side.

Meanwhile, the two teams also went head-to-head on four occasions last season.

In the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens came out on top with a 22-4 Good Friday victory.

The pair met just under a month later, in a Challenge Cup semi-final tie at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Marshall went over for a late winner to give Wigan a 20-18 win to book their place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Another big stage accommodated the two in their third meeting, which came in the Magic Weekend at St James’ Park.

It was Saints who narrowly won this time, with Singleton sent off during the second half.

Their final meeting of 2022 came at the DW Stadium.

Bevan French went over for a brace in a 30-10 victory for the Warriors, with Jai Field, Liam Farrell and Marshall also on the scoresheet.

Super League history

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Super League, the Warriors have overcome their rivals on 40 occasions.

This includes their Grand Final victory at Old Trafford back in 2010.

Meanwhile, St Helens have produced 46 wins over Wigan, while the two teams have also drawn four times.

Form guide

St Helens- W W W W L

Wigan Warriors- L W W L L

Where to watch

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Elsewhere this weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan take on St Helens in a number of derby games across the next few days.

One has already taken place, with the women’s academy sides meeting at St Judes on Wednesday night.

Eva Hunter was among the scorers, as she claimed a hat-trick in a 34-18 victory for the Warriors.

On Saturday, Wigan’s reserves take on Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium (K.O. 1pm), in what is a top two clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors have five wins and one draw in their opening six games so far.

Meanwhile, St Helens sit just two points above them in the reserves league table having played a game more.

There is more action at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the women’s first teams going head-to-head (K.O. 1pm).

Kris Ratcliffe’s side remain unbeaten this season in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They progressed from the Challenge Cup group stages with a 100 percent record, while in Super League they have one win and one draw.

Wigan sit a point above this weekend’s opponents in the table, with Saints losing one of their opening two league games.

Sunday’s game between the two is being broadcast live on the Sportsman, and is available to stream from 12.45pm.

The Warriors’ wheelchair side are also in action this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They head up to the North East on Saturday to take on London Roosters at Northumbria University at the latest on the road event (K.O. 4pm).

Final thoughts

Derby day is always exciting, as anything can happen.

Saints have been building some momentum in recent weeks, while it’s been a rocky patch for Wigan.

Past results won’t mean too much in this one, but a much-improved performance will be essential from Peet’s side.