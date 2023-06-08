News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet looks ahead to the derby against St Helens as his side aim to bounce back from their Magic Weekend defeat

Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors are prepared for what St Helens will throw at them in the derby on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

His side head into the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium on the back of their Magic Weekend defeat to Catalans Dragons in Newcastle.

Peet states form usually counts for nothing in derby fixtures between Wigan and Saints, but knows his side have a number of things to fix from their display at St James’ Park.

"There’s a lot of healthy respect and rivalry,” he said.

Matty PeetMatty Peet
Matty Peet
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There’s been so many great games contested between the two clubs, and Friday won’t be any different.

"It’s not something you need to talk about in great detail. It’s a week where you hope you don’t have to motivate the players.

"Other teams would like to think they’re our rivals but Wigan V Saints is a special game.

"There are always subplots when you come into these matches, but as we’ve seen so many times, form counts for very little.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s an exciting fixture regardless of what happens the week before.

"Obviously we can’t wait to get the last game out of our system and hopefully we’re much improved from that.

"I look back at last week’s performance to where we are at, and we can’t be happy or satisfied with that.

"All that matters is how they played in the last game, and what we’re aiming to do this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’ve got simple things to fix, but they’re not easy. They sound small but they’re very big.

Read More
Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors are not dwelling on their Magic Weekend loss as...

"I thought Saints were impressive (at the Magic Weekend) and put in one of their best performances of the year, so there’s a lot of work for us to do, but we’re looking forward to it.

“Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby are two of their main threats, and their forward pack is dynamic with Alex Walmsley leading that.

"They’re a team that is very strong across the park. I admire all of the players for the way they play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Mark Percival is a player that really makes them tick- I like the way he plays the game, and Tommy Makinson has some class about him as well.

"They’ve got a very strong line-up and are well-coached, so there’s no surprises because we know what’s coming and we’re prepared for it.

"It’s a big challenge, but that’s what we want and is what the competition demands.

"It’s brilliant that the table is so tight at the minute. It’s all very unpredictable, and Friday night will be no different.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peet welcomed Jai Field back into his side for the game against Catalans, and is looking forward to seeing the 25-year-old resume his partnership with Bevan French.

"It’s about them two finding their flow like they have in the past- along with Harry (Smith) and the rest of our outside backs,” he added.

“We won’t be throwing too much information at Jai straightaway, we just want to get him back with the ball in his hands and enjoying his rugby.

"We can work on the combinations going forward.

"He’s an outstanding player and has had a massive effect on us over the last 18 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think he’ll be better after having 80 minutes under his belt.”

Related topics:St HelensNewcastleCatalans DragonsTommy Makinson