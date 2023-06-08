His side head into the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium on the back of their Magic Weekend defeat to Catalans Dragons in Newcastle.

Peet states form usually counts for nothing in derby fixtures between Wigan and Saints, but knows his side have a number of things to fix from their display at St James’ Park.

"There’s a lot of healthy respect and rivalry,” he said.

Matty Peet

"There’s been so many great games contested between the two clubs, and Friday won’t be any different.

"It’s not something you need to talk about in great detail. It’s a week where you hope you don’t have to motivate the players.

"Other teams would like to think they’re our rivals but Wigan V Saints is a special game.

"There are always subplots when you come into these matches, but as we’ve seen so many times, form counts for very little.

"It’s an exciting fixture regardless of what happens the week before.

"Obviously we can’t wait to get the last game out of our system and hopefully we’re much improved from that.

"I look back at last week’s performance to where we are at, and we can’t be happy or satisfied with that.

"All that matters is how they played in the last game, and what we’re aiming to do this week.

"We’ve got simple things to fix, but they’re not easy. They sound small but they’re very big.

"I thought Saints were impressive (at the Magic Weekend) and put in one of their best performances of the year, so there’s a lot of work for us to do, but we’re looking forward to it.

“Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby are two of their main threats, and their forward pack is dynamic with Alex Walmsley leading that.

"They’re a team that is very strong across the park. I admire all of the players for the way they play.

"Mark Percival is a player that really makes them tick- I like the way he plays the game, and Tommy Makinson has some class about him as well.

"They’ve got a very strong line-up and are well-coached, so there’s no surprises because we know what’s coming and we’re prepared for it.

"It’s a big challenge, but that’s what we want and is what the competition demands.

"It’s brilliant that the table is so tight at the minute. It’s all very unpredictable, and Friday night will be no different.”

Peet welcomed Jai Field back into his side for the game against Catalans, and is looking forward to seeing the 25-year-old resume his partnership with Bevan French.

"It’s about them two finding their flow like they have in the past- along with Harry (Smith) and the rest of our outside backs,” he added.

“We won’t be throwing too much information at Jai straightaway, we just want to get him back with the ball in his hands and enjoying his rugby.

"We can work on the combinations going forward.

"He’s an outstanding player and has had a massive effect on us over the last 18 months.

