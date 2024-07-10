The Standish High School side celebrate their triumph

Standish High's Year 10 rugby league team are the national schools champions - to complete a fantastic treble of the top honours.

The side travelled to Wakefield Trinity RLFC to face Ryburn Valley High School in the Champion Schools National Final, and enjoyed a 32-0 triumph.

Having already defeated St Marys 12-10 in the Wigan final at Robin Park and Bridgewater High 22-10 in the North West final at Thatto Heath ARFLC, Standish are now the undisputed champions of their age group.

Matthew Halton picks up his man of the match award

In the two previous seasons, Standish had narrowly missed out on the perfect season, having drawn the 2022 National final, and then losing the North West final in 2023.

As a result, the focus and determination within the team was palpable as they boarded the coach to ensure they wouldn't miss out for a third time!

Standish jumped out to an early lead after three minutes and looked by far the more composed of the two sides in the first half.

They managed to extend that lead with five minutes to go before half-time and went into the break with a 10-0 lead.

The victorious Standish High School squad

In the second half, they went up a level, being fast and clinical, scoring four more tries including a sensational solo try from Alfie Silcock that started inside his own half.

Just as impressive was the fact they managed to keep out their opponents altogether.