Bevan French in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors strengthened their grip on a top-two finish thanks to a dominant 40-4 win over Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.

The Warriors were 16-4 to the good at the half-time interval thanks to first half efforts from Liam Marshall (2) and Jai Field, with Arthur Romano getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Wigan scored four unanswered tries in the second half through Marshall, who completed his hat-trick, and Field, who got his second, as well as a brace from Zach Eckersley in the final quarter, sealing a comfortable 40-4 win for Matt Peet’s side.

There were a number of impressive displays in the south of France, so let’s get into the stats, shall we? Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the numbers.

Jai Field

The Australian has been one of the premier fullbacks again in Super League this season, with 21 tries and 18 assists to his name in 22 league appearances. Field was outstanding in the win over Catalans, making 207 metres from 18 carries, scoring two tries and providing an assist. He also made a superb try-saving tackle on his opposite number Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet in the second half.

Zach Eckersley

This lad just gets better and better every week, doesn’t he? It has been a season of growth for the 21-year-old, who has played in 20 of Wigan’s 24 matches in Super League so far this season. Eckersley bagged a brace in the final quarter of Wigan’s win on Saturday, thanks to two assists from French. The Oldham native will be part of the Warriors’ furniture for years to come, you suspect. A supreme talent who is only going to get better as the years go on.

Liam Marshall

We can’t not include hat-trick hero Marshall, can we? The England international has been one of Wigan’s most consistent performers this season. It was his first hat-trick of the year, but it is perhaps the work he does in the backfield that is more valued by his teammates and coaches, racking up 121 metres from 21 carries. Marshall is one of the best set-starters in the competition.

Bevan French

We sound like a broken record by now, but how good is it to see French back in action? He is the sort of player that is worth the ticket money alone to go and watch live in the flesh. A genuine generational talent, and one of Wigan’s greatest overseas signings, without a doubt. French registered a hat-trick of assists in the win over Catalans, with two coming from kicks – a lovely dink off the outside of his right boot for Field and then a well-weighted chip over the top for Eckersley. French is the very definition of a clutch player.

Liam Byrne

The Ireland international marked his 150th appearance for the Warriors with a strong display through the middle of the park. The starting front-row pair of Byrne and Harvie Hill laid the platform for Wigan’s backs to do what they do best. Byrne made 18 tackles against a physical Catalans pack, whilst making 10 carries.

Harvie Hill

The young Cumbrian has delivered some big displays in recent weeks and was rewarded with his first start of the season in the absence of the suspended Ethan Havard. Hill didn’t let anyone down. In fact, he probably gave Peet and Co a healthy selection headache moving forward because he was excellent on both sides of the ball, racking up 104 metres from 15 carries as well as 15 tackles. It could be, arguably, Hill’s best performance in the first-team to date.

Sam Walters

It was a happier return to Perpignan this time around for Walters, who suffered a fractured fibula in his previous outing at the Stade Gilbert Brutus back in May, which ruled him out for almost three months. Walters’ return in recent weeks has been a massive boost for Wigan, given the fact that he is comfortable playing in the middle or back-row. It was another mammoth effort from the Widnesian, who made 100 metres from 14 carries as well as 26 tackles against Les Dracs.

Kaide Ellis

Ellis seems to go under the radar a lot when it comes to talking about Wigan’s key players, but he is definitely that – a key cog in the well-oiled Wigan machine, on both sides of the ball. The Australian forward finished up as Wigan’s top tackler in Perpignan with 30, whilst he also made 16 carries.