Queensland and New South Wales currently have one win each heading into the deciding game.

Bowen, who represented the Maroons between 2003 and 2007, says his former side have a point to prove after suffering a 44-12 defeat in the second meeting between the teams.

He said: “It’s been a great series. We got up in game one, then played them other over in Perth. We’ve got the decider now in Brisbane, and I think the boys will be up for it after the way they lost the second game.

Matty Bowen (Credit: Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

“Being at home for it will bring a massive effort and hopefully they can do it. It will wind them up for the game.

“New South Wales didn’t play too badly in game one, but just missed a few opportunities, and our boys sort of defended well.

“We didn’t do that in the second game, so they will be disappointed and embarrassed more than anything else.

“When I was at Wigan, we had a couple of Yorkshire boys in our team, who were all very passionate, so I think a State of Origin in England would be great.”

Bowen says Australia's current talent pool makes this year’s Rugby League World Cup an exciting prospect.

“We’ve got a lot of young players who have come through who are playing with confidence,” he said.