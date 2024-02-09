Super League champions must not become complacent as Bevan French admits: ‘We’ve still got plenty left to do’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head coach Matt Peet guided the club to the top of the table and to Super League glory in just his second year in charge, having claimed the Challenge Cup during his debut season.

With a stacked squad and a young average age, the Cherry & Whites have been tipped for a new era of dominance, much like the one that saw St Helens claim a record four successive titles from 2019 to 2022.

Bevan French was a try-scorer in the 40-0 pre-season win over Hull FC

However, the 28-year-old admits there’s still plenty for the squad to learn.

He said: “Even though we have won trophies and other accolades, you’ve still got to turn up with the attitude to learn and improve every week.

“Trophies and all that are a long way away.

“We’ve got to focus on continuing to learn.

“We can’t think that we’ve got nothing else to learn, we’ve still got plenty left to do.”

French heads into the 2024 season with a return to his shirt number six, having shifted to the halves midway through the previous campaign to partner Harry Smith.

Last year saw him undertake the stand-off role for the first time, having started at full-back upon his switch from the NRL before playing on the wing in the early stages of last season.

With the move allowing Jai Field to revert back to full-back, French admits he told head coach Peet that he had played the position before - essentially tricking the 39-year-old.

It was however a white lie that ultimately paid off, winning their first title in five years with a 10-2 Grand Final win over Catalans Dragons last October.

“I wouldn’t have lied if I wasn’t comfortable or confident,” French jokes.

“We have Tommy Leuluai in the coaching staff who is one of the greats of the club having played in the halves.

“Then Sean O’Loughlin as well in the coaching staff and the players here at the club who know what they’re doing.

“I wasn’t shying away.