Wigan Warriors to feature on the BBC following new historic broadcast deal, including World Club Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby League Commercial and BBC Sport have confirmed a new three-year broadcast partnership which for the first time includes regular live coverage of the Super League and this month’s World Club Challenge, as well as the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Challenge Cups.

With BBC winning the rights over Channel 4, the new coverage will kick off when champions Wigan Warriors launch their title defence at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle against Castleford Tigers on Saturday, February 17 from 5pm on BBC Two and iPlayer - the first Super League match to be shown live on the BBC.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super League and the BBC have agreed to a new groundbreaking broadcast parntership

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s World Club Challenge showdown against NRL kings Penrith Panthers will also be broadcast live the following Saturday from the DW Stadium, with a sell-out crowd already confirmed.

A total of up to 15 Super League matches will be covered in each of the next three seasons across digital and linear channels, including two matches in the play-offs live on BBC TV for the first time in September and October.

In another first, the BBC Sport website and app will carry selected highlights from the Women’s Super League, including the semi finals and Grand Final, and the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones commented: “This is a landmark agreement for rugby league.