Wigan Warriors to feature on the BBC following new historic broadcast deal, including World Club Challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rugby League Commercial and BBC Sport have confirmed a new three-year broadcast partnership which for the first time includes regular live coverage of the Super League and this month’s World Club Challenge, as well as the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Challenge Cups.
With BBC winning the rights over Channel 4, the new coverage will kick off when champions Wigan Warriors launch their title defence at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle against Castleford Tigers on Saturday, February 17 from 5pm on BBC Two and iPlayer - the first Super League match to be shown live on the BBC.
Wigan’s World Club Challenge showdown against NRL kings Penrith Panthers will also be broadcast live the following Saturday from the DW Stadium, with a sell-out crowd already confirmed.
A total of up to 15 Super League matches will be covered in each of the next three seasons across digital and linear channels, including two matches in the play-offs live on BBC TV for the first time in September and October.
In another first, the BBC Sport website and app will carry selected highlights from the Women’s Super League, including the semi finals and Grand Final, and the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final.
RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones commented: “This is a landmark agreement for rugby league.
"Securing live free to air coverage on the BBC for the Super League competition as part of this reimagined partnership means there will be more visibility than ever before.”