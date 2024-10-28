Wigan Warriors have enjoyed a flying start to their 2025 memberships, with the Super League champions posting a record number of sales in the opening week.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet’s Cherry and Whites completed a historic Grand Slam in 2024, claiming a record-equalling World Club Challenge, a record-extending Challenge Cup, the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title with a 9-2 victory over Hull KR at Old Trafford.

With memberships having gone on sale earlier this month, the club announced that the opening week has seen the total number of 2025 memberships already reach half of last year’s purchases at Round One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors have announced a record number of season ticket sales in their opening week

There are also more supporters opted into the new Gold Membership (the new name for auto-renewal) than ever before, the Warriors report – with an extended deadline until Monday, November 11 (5pm).

Alongside first-team action, Gold Members will have access to all regular season academy, reserves and scholarship games played at Robin Park.

Additionally, access to all regular Betfred Women’s Super League games played at Edge Hall Road, Orrell.

Other benefits include discounts, priority access to selected away tickets, play-offs and finals, additional complimentary ticket to a club-selected fixture in 2025, and 50% off Wigan TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors head coach Peet recently said: “It feels like an exciting time to be part of the club. Holding all four trophies is something that we are very proud of.

"I hope that our supporters share that pride not just in the success but in the way the team are conducting themselves on and off the field.

“As players and staff we deeply value the commitment of our fans. It is a huge motivation to us all to entertain and inspire anyone that turns up at the Brick Community Stadium.

“There is a real energy at the stadium at our games, and the connection with the fans definitely helps the lads perform at their best. I hope you are enjoying following the team and will commit to us for what should be another exciting season. We want to build and improve, your support can help us do that!”

Adult Gold Memberships start at £205 with Junior Memberships starting at just £37, guaranteeing access to every Betfred Super League home game at The Brick Community Stadium in 2025.