The broadcaster will show 10 games this season, including this Saturday’s fixture between Matty Peet’s side and Hull KR at Craven Park (K.O. 1pm).

Here is what some of the pundits involved the in coverage had to say about Matty Peet’s side:

Adam Hills

“I’m not going to pick a winner, but I will say this, having spent 20 minutes speaking to Liam Marshall about what goes on behind the scenes at Wigan, that sounds like a really strong, bonded team of good people, doing it for the right reasons.

"I can imagine them doing some good things this year.

"What fascinates me is the team culture and what goes on behind the scenes.

“St Helens have had it for years, with a professional attitude all the way through.

Channel 4 will broadcast Hull KR V Wigan Warriors this weekend

"Talking to Liam today, it feels like Wigan have got, not just that professional attitude, but that supportive atmosphere, where everyone is there for everyone else.

"They are all looking after each other and talking to each other.

"That close-knit can lead them to good things.

"Yes, they’ve got the great names but they’ve got bedrock too.”

Kyle Amor

“Wigan remind me of where we were at when I was at Saints a few years ago, in terms of they managed to get a trophy but they fell short in a couple of other big games.

"They’ve made some quality additions as well.

"For me, it will be between Saints and Wigan.

"It was great to see a young, British coach in Matty Peet coming in last year.

"Only 16 games into his career at Wigan, he gets his hands on the Challenge Cup.

"They had a bit more swagger about them, especially early on in the first half of the season.

"They had that injury to (Bevan) French in the play-off game, and, who knows, if he would’ve played then that could’ve changed things.

"They will look at that and learn lessons from how they fell out .

"I have no doubt that will be stinging them, ready to fuel their ambition going forward.

"Jai Field is another superstar they’ve got, and what a terrific season he had last year.

"You can give me an 18 stone front rower running at me any day, but those blokes terrify me, with the speed they’ve got, but they are a joy to watch.

"If those players can remain focussed and hungry, then they will be chasing St Helens down pretty hard.”

Danika Priim

"Saints are up there this season, but it’s hard for me to write-off Leeds.

“I’m going to go Leeds, St Helens and Wigan for the top three.

"What a fantastic season Matt Peet had, but you can also look at the changes at other clubs.

"There’s been a lot of time for people to settle in, so the expectations are different.

"For Man of Steel you’re looking at the Bevan French’s and the Jai Field’s already."