George Delaney of St Helens (left) is sent to the sin-bin against Hull KR

A total of 12 Super League players have been charged following Round 24 of the season, with four players receiving bans.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helens prop George Delaney will miss Friday’s mouthwatering derby against Wigan Warriors after being handed a one-match suspension. The 21-year-old was sin-binned for a high shot on Hull KR prop Eribe Doro last week, resulting in five penalty points for a Grade C head contact charge, which takes him to 7.5 penalty points, and over the threshold to warrant a one-match ban.

Delaney’s absence is a big blow for the Saints, who are already missing influential forward Morgan Knowles against Wigan due to head injury protocols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints hooker Daryl Clark was given one penalty point for a Grade A late contact on the passer in their defeat to Hull KR, taking his tally to two points on his disciplinary record. He is free to face Wigan.

Meanwhile, Wigan prop Tyler Dupree has been handed three penalty points for a Grade B head contact charge after being sin-binned for a high tackle on Catalans fullback Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet in the Warriors’ 40-4 win in Perpignan. Dupree, who has also been fined, is now on 5.5 penalty points in total, meaning he is just under the threshold for a suspension, so he is free to play against the Saints this weekend.

Catalans winger Nick Cotric has received a Grade A late contact on the passer charge following their defeat to Wigan, resulting in his first penalty point of the season, with no further action being taken.

Elsewhere, Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin has been handed a two-match ban following their win over St Helens and will miss Sunday’s derby against Hull FC. The Papua New Guinea international has received a Grade D charge for head contact, an offence which carries 15 penalty points, which puts Martin within the threshold for a two-match suspension. He has also been fined, meaning his points for the charge will be halved. The player’s total disciplinary points for the season now stand at 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to 12 points for the Grade D charge, Martin also receives an additional three points because the head contact led to Saints man Knowles leaving the field and failing a head injury assessment. Martin was sin-binned at the time.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos forward Joe Shorrocks has been given a two-match ban for a Grade C dangerous contact charge on Hull FC prop Liam Watts. Shorrocks will now serve his third suspension of the year.

Leeds forward James Bentley has also been given a Grade A dangerous contact charge, receiving one penalty point, taking his total tally to two points.

Huddersfield Giants man Taane Milne has landed a one-match ban for picking up a Grade A head contact charge, which takes him to 7.5 penalty points and over the threshold for a one-match ban. Taane’s teammates Zac Woolford and Fenton Rogers have received Grade B charges for dangerous throw/list and striking respectively, but they have avoided suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford Red Devils forward Loghan Lewis has been hit with Grade B head contact and three penalty points following their win over Warrington Wolves. Meanwhile, Warrington forward Adam Holroyd has received a Grade B head contact charge and three penalty points – his first of the year.