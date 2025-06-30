Super League disciplinary: The latest match review panel sanctions from Round 16

Liam Horne in action for Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have received two charges from the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following their defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Tigers hooker Liam Horne will face a tribunal on Tuesday evening, having received a Grade E charge for unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured, in Castleford’s 26-20 defeat to Wigan at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday. He will learn his fate when he fronts an independent operational rules tribunal on Tuesday night.

Horne’s teammate, Sam Wood, has been charged with Grade A dangerous contact following their loss to Wigan. The England international has received his first penalty point of the year, but no further action has been taken.

Meanwhile, Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin will also face a tribunal after being charged with Grade E other contrary behaviour (head contact and unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured) in their win over Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

Horne and Martin, both of whom do not have any points on their penalty records, will plead their cases at independent tribunal hearings on Tuesday, and if found guilty, could be suspended for as many as six matches.

Elsewhere, seven players have been charged with a variety of offences, but no bans have been handed out. Four charges have come for late contact on the passer offences – Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos), Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants), Matt Whitley (St Helens) and Dan Russell (Salford Red Devils).

Leigh Leopards pair Joe Ofahengaue and Umyla Hanley have been charged for trip offences in their defeat to Leeds on Friday.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 16 of Super League

Rhyse Martin (Hull KR) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity - Other Contrary Behaviour (Head Contact and Unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured) – Grade E – Refer to Tribunal

Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade E - Unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured – Refer to Tribunal

Sam Wood (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A - Dangerous Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A - Trip – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A - Trip – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B - Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B - Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Matt Whitley (St Helens) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A - Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Dan Russell (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A - Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months