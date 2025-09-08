Adam Keighran of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors trio Adam Keighran, Brad O’Neill and Luke Thompson among 21 Super League players who have been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following Round 25.

The Warriors tightened their grip on a top-two finish thanks to an 18-4 victory over rivals St Helens on Friday, but that win has come at a slight cost, with three key players having received charges from the RFL’s disciplinary committee.

Wigan’s in-form centre Adam Keighran is now walking a disciplinary tightrope heading into the business end of the Super League season after being charged with a Grade B dangerous throw/lift against Saints. The Australian has received three penalty points, which takes his total for the year to 5.5 for the year, meaning he is just 0.5 points away from receiving a one-match suspension. He has also been fined.

Thompson has received two charges following his return from a two-month injury lay-off. He has been handed Grade B head contact and Grade A late contact on the passer charges – fined for both – receiving three penalty points and one penalty point respectively.

The Grade B offence came first – Thompson was on 1.5 points previously – so three points from this took him to 4.5 penalty points. However, he loses half of those three points for his subsequent charge, so he resumes on three penalty points, and then one point from the Grade A charge takes him to four disciplinary points in total for the year.

Meanwhile, O’Neill was given one penalty point, his first of the year, for a Grade A late contact on the passer in the win over St Helens, with no further action taken. No St Helens players were charged following the derby, but there were 23 charges across Super League after Round 25, which can be seen in full below.

Match review panel sanctions following Round 25 of Super League

Liam Watts (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Trip – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 6 – 1 match suspension

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 8.5 – 1 match suspension

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 7.5 – 1 match suspension

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 9 – 1 match suspension and a fine

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade E Striking – Refer to Tribunal

Eribe Doro (Hull KR) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5 – Fine

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Dangerous Throw – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points 6.5 – 1 match suspension

Jack Darbyshire (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Loghan Lewis (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 18 – 3 match suspension

Neil Tchamambe (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Franck Maria (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Tevita Pangai Jr (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 7 – 1 match suspension

Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade a Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 8.5 – 1 match suspension

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5 – Fine

George Griffin (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5 – Fine

Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 4 – Fine

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5 – No further action

Luke Yates (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 15 – 2 match suspension and a fine