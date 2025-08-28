Super League expansion update as Championship and League 1 to merge in 2026

Super League is set to expand to 14 teams for 2026

The Rugby Football League have confirmed that 12 clubs have met the first deadline to express their interest in playing in Super League in 2026.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super League is set to expand from 12 to 14 teams for next season and beyond, with the top 12 IMG-graded clubs gaining automatic entry to the competition. An independent panel will then select the final two clubs.

An RFL statement on Wednesday read: “Twelve clubs have met the deadline for lodging a formal expression of interest in joining the process for the proposed expansion of Betfred Super League to 14 clubs in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The clubs now have until September 12 to submit a full formal application for consideration by the seven-strong panel – with the decision on the composition of the 2026 Betfred Super League to be announced on October 16.

“A majority of the current 12 Betfred Super League clubs voted at a meeting on July 28 that the competition should be expanded to 14 in 2026, subject to conditions – with the Club Grading System to determine the first 12 places as previously, and also to form the basis for the considerations of a panel that would make decisions on places 13 and 14.

“Lord Caine will be joined by two fellow non-executive RFL directors – Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power – plus the RFL Chief Executive Tony Sutton and interim Head of Legal Graeme Sarjeant; Rugby League Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones; and Peter Hutton, the senior independent non-executive director of RL Commercial who is also a Super League (Europe) Board member.

“In addition to the five pillars under which clubs are judged in the Club Grading System (Fandom, Performance, Finances, Stadium and Community), the panel will judge applications against a further set of criteria relating to Finance and Sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These include their financial performance in 2025; detailed financial performance and sustainability forecasts for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons; and their ability to field a competitive team in 2026 and beyond. For the latter, analysis will be provided by the RFL’s England Performance Unit."

Championship and League 1 to merge in 2026

The RFL have also confirmed the Championship and League 1 competitions will be combined into a single division from next season.

The announcement follows last month’s decision by clubs to expand Super League to 14 teams – subject to conditions – for 2026 and beyond. The RFL say ‘a number of fixture formats are being developed’ following consultation with Championship and League 1 clubs, but there will be no final announcement until after the number and identity of clubs in each of the two expanded competitions is confirmed on Thursday, October 16.

However, the reversion to a single division outside of the top-flight means the Middle 8s format, involving the bottom four Championship teams and the top four League 1 teams to determine promotion and relegation between the second and third tiers, which had been scheduled for the end of this season, has been scrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 League 1 champions will receive £25,000, a trophy and medals, as promised at the start of this year. North Wales Crusaders are currently top of the ladder and could clinch the title if they beat Keighley Cougars in Colwyn Bay on Sunday.

The Championship play-offs will still take place, with the Grand Final winners receiving £100,000 and 0.25 club grading points.

There are three rounds of the regular season remaining, with York Knights currently four points clear at the top of the table, although Bradford Bulls and Toulouse Olympique, who are level on points in second and third, each have a game in hand and face each other at Odsal on Saturday.

Nigel Wood, chair of the sport’s strategic review, said: “Following the decision of the Betfred Super League clubs that the elite competition should expand to 14 clubs in 2026, subject to conditions, this is a logical and equally exciting next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Championship and League 1 clubs have been extensively consulted and were virtually unanimous that the two divisional structure for the part-time game wasn’t working as well as it ought, particularly League 1 - and it is a great credit to the Championship clubs that they recognised that position.

“There are so many historic and ambitious clubs outside the Super League, and we believe this will not only enhance their attendances and finances, but also make them more attractive for investment.

“It will provide an attractive and compelling fixture list for all clubs outside the Betfred Super League – and mean they all kick off the 2026 season with the opportunity to win the Betfred Championship, which will remain a key step towards earning promotion to the Super League.”