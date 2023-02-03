A licensing system to judge the quality of the clubs in Super League was one of the key recommendations of the global media company.

As part of a 12-year deal, where they will work with the newly formed RL Commercial Board, IMG will aim to revolutionise the game both on and off the field.

Following the presentation of the grading criteria at a special general meeting, there will be a number of consultation sessions throughout the following six weeks.

The new RL Commercial Board

Another SGM will then take place on April 19, which will include a vote.

The RL Commercial Board is chaired by Frank Slevin, with IMG Media represented by Ed Mallaburn, who is their head of sport.

They have been joined by Simon Johnson, the Chair of the RFL; Anna Chanduvi, the Sports and Entertainment Media Partnerships Lead at Meta; Peter Hutton, a vastly experienced sports media specialist who has held senior roles with Eurosport, Fox Sports and most recently Meta; and Jonathan Murphy, the CEO of the listed medical property specialists Assura who is also Chair of the North West Business Leadership Team.

The first Board meeting was held on January 16 in Manchester.

Frank Slevin said: “We have assembled a high-calibre Board which offers a wide range of experience and expertise, and our first in-person meeting reflected a common desire to drive Rugby League to fulfil its commercial potential.

“It was important that we hit the ground running ahead of the February start to the 2023 season, and with memories still fresh of the Rugby League World Cup in the autumn.

“RL Commercial was born from the realignment of the sport which allows us to build on the successes of the World Cup, where we saw the value of the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair competitions running in parallel.

“We are determined to continue that momentum as we look forward to celebrating the inclusivity of our Super League and Challenge Cup competitions – in each case with Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair competitions, and not forgetting the Physical Disability and Learning Disability Super Leagues.