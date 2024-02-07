Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cherry & Whites claimed their first title in five years in the previous campaign, lifting the Super League trophy following a 10-2 triumph over Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford.

It ended Saints’ period of dominance, winning an unprecedented four straight Grand Finals between 2019 and 2022.

Super League legend Paul Sculthorpe has backed Wigan and St Helens to lead the way in 2024

They also recorded a historic World Club Challenge win over NRL champions Penrith Panthers in January 2023, a feat Matt Peet’s Warriors will be hoping to repeat.

Writing for his column in St Helens Star, Sculthorpe, who won the Man of Steel award twice during his illustrious career, has backed the two sides to battle it out in the upcoming campaign.

“Another week closer to the start of the 2024 Betfred Super League season and you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know current champions Wigan are the favourites to retain their title,” the four-time Grand Final winner wrote.

“A lot of the off-season talk has been about the arch rivals' new signings, and how undeniably stronger they will be in 2024.

“However, as in four of the last five years the Saints will be backing themselves to take the Super League trophy back to the Totally Wicked Stadium...and that's a minimum requirement.”

He continued: “Wigan have made some high profile signings, none more so than ex-Saints favourite Luke Thompson who made his return to Super League from the NRL.

"Other significant signings include ex-Rhino Kruise Leeming, former Catalans centre and quality goal-kicker Adam Keighran and giant back-rower Sam Walters.

“While Wigan will have their sights set on Super League success, like the record breaking Saints in 2023, they will have a small matter of a World Club Challenge final against three-time NRL Premiers Penrith Panthers on February 24 at the DW Stadium.

“Saints know all too well both the highs of playing in such a game, but also the mental and physical impact that can have on the domestic competition in following weeks.

“Obviously Saints had much more to deal with, beating the Panthers in their own backyard!