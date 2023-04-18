News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
6 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Super League- OPINION: Repetitive loop fixtures are holding rugby league back- but it should be an easy fix

OPINION: Amos Wynn discusses how rugby league can sometimes be disadvantaged by the scheduling of loop fixtures.

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST

Super League has enjoyed an incredible few weeks.

From a Wigan Warriors perspective, the last three fixtures have been superb spectacles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Battle of the Borough proved to be another fantastic event for Leigh, as they welcomed their highest home attendance of the Super League era.

Wigan faced Wakefield at the DW Stadium back in FebruaryWigan faced Wakefield at the DW Stadium back in February
Wigan faced Wakefield at the DW Stadium back in February
Most Popular

Following that, the Good Friday Derby speaks for itself.

The game at the DW Stadium saw Wigan attract their biggest home attendance since 2005, with 24,275 fans turning out for the occasion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warrington also received a club-high Super League crowd at the Halliwell Jones Stadium when they welcomed Matty Peet’s side last week.

Of course, the sport can’t enjoy this level of success every week- it just isn’t realistic, but more could perhaps be done to get close to it.

We are now in the period of the season where we start to endure loop fixtures.

Of course these are unavoidable because a certain number of games have to be played.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The issue is the way some of them are planned.

For example, the Leopards faced Salford twice at Leigh Sports Village in the opening eight rounds.

It’s hardly the best experience for fans to have the same teams meeting at the same venue in such quick succession.

It’s the same for Wigan this weekend, as they welcome Wakefield to the DW Stadium for the second time this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two sides only played this fixture in round two, so why has it come back around so soon- especially when they’ve not faced every team in the competition yet.

It just seems like poor planning.

Yes, certain games do have to be repeated at some point, but why not play the reverse fixture first?

Minimising any repetition is key.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Vicky Molyneux discusses her future with England Women

Even when big derbies are played more than two times in the regular season, they lose a bit of a spark as well.

At one time, there was a rumoured suggestion of having a group stage in the Challenge Cup.

This would certainly create a bit more edge, even if it was still the same teams playing each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as this, it would also create the possibility of having more clashes between Super League and Championship sides- which could help to improve competitiveness over a number of years.

Rugby league is missing a bit of variety in its schedule, so having more cup ties would do this.

As seen across almost every season, it’s always good for lower league team to welcome some of the best talents in England.

It’s a whole new type of occasion, that would be a better alternative than the same Super League fixture in the space of three months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of course we’re still pretty early into this season, and not that deep into loop fixture territory, so no doubt a similar rant will be published again at some point.

There are probably many complex factors behind the scheduling, but from the outside looking in surely minor alterations for now would be simple solutions.

Related topics:Super LeagueWarringtonWigan